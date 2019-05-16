Woman who crashed into rickshaw in SC is sentenced for DUI

How many beers does it take before you reach the legal driving limit? The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit.

A woman in Charleston, South Carolina, has pleaded guilty to DUI after she drove drunk and hit a rickshaw, multiple media outlets have reported.

Kacey Jay, 24, hit the bike taxi in October when she was trying to change lanes from behind the wheel of an SUV in downtown Charleston, according to WCIV.

After striking the rickshaw, Jay drove off and was pursued by two other drivers who eventually got her to stop, WCIV reported.

When officers arrived, Jay had a blood alcohol content of .24, three times the legal limit, and was unaware she had been in a crash, WCBD reported. She was arrested and charged with a DUI.

No one was injured in the crash, according to WCBD.

Jay pleaded guilty to DUI on Thursday morning and was sentenced to 24 hours of community service, according to WCSC.