Authorities searching for ‘possible jumper’ from I-95 into Savannah River

Traffic on I-95 on Thursday afternoon

Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a woman said to have jumped from a bridge on I-95 into the Savannah River.

“The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who, according to a witness, has jumped from the bridge on I-95, into the Savannah River,” according to WJCL, which cited a news release from the Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon. “After we got the call, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, along with Chatham County Marine Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Rincon Fire, and the U.S. Coast Guard who has a boat in the water and a helicopter in the air, began searching for this woman.”

News of the woman’s rescue had not been announced as of 2:40 p.m.

Traffic in the area is slow, but all lanes of I-95 are open, according to S.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

“This is and continues to be a group effort to find and rescue this woman,” the release said. “Special thanks to all agencies that showed up to assist. Savannah fire, Georgia DNR, EEMA, Port Wentworth PD as well as the Georgia Department of motor vehicle safety and (the) Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.”

Savannah Fire Rescue confirmed Thursday that a marine unit was sent to the scene to assist but was no longer at the scene as of 2:23 p.m.

David Lucas of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources confirmed the agency was assisting Georgia DNR and the U.S. Coast Guard with two units sent to the scene for what was described as a “potential or possible jumper.”

SCDNR was still at the scene as of 2:40 p.m., Lucas said.

Calls to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Rincon Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia DNR, the Rincon Fire Department, Port Wentworth Police Department and Chatham County Marine Patrol were not immediately returned Thursday.