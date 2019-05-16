Man charged with murder after two were shot Sunday in Richland County, sheriff says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged a man with murder following a shooting on Sunday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has been arrested following a shooting Sunday morning that killed one person and hospitalized another, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kendall Jamil Brice, 29, was charged with murder and attempted murder, the Sheriff’s Department said Thursday in a news release.

Theron Rodrequis Woodard was identified as the man who died, according to a news release from Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

An autopsy showed the 26-year-old Winnsboro resident’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound to the upper torso,” Watts said in the news release.

The Sheriff’s Department originally reported that the shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. at Parklane Road and O’Neal Court, but further investigation revealed it actually happened in the road on Columbia Mall Boulevard, according to the news release.

Deputies found two men who had been shot in the upper body, and both were taken to an area hospital, The State previously reported.

While Watts said Woodard was pronounced dead at 5:12 a.m., the other man remained hospitalized on Sunday evening.

Information on his condition was unavailable.

Brice was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. marshals, according to the news release. The Sheriff’s Department said he is being taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Brice has also been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime from a Feb. 17 incident in the 100 block of View Drive, according to the news release.

In that incident, it was reported to the Sheriff’s Department that two suspects, “dressed in all black with masks,” attempted a robbery but ran away following a struggle and no injuries were reported, according to the news release.

