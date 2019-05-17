Frank Lloyd Wright home tours in Beaufort County sell out quickly. Tickets on sale soon

Man behind ‘The Matrix’ & ‘Die Hard’ restored this famous Beaufort County plantation Hollywood producer Joel Silver, most well known for action films "The Matrix" and "Die Hard," purchased Frank Lloyd Wright’s Auldbrass Plantation in Beaufort County in 1987. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hollywood producer Joel Silver, most well known for action films "The Matrix" and "Die Hard," purchased Frank Lloyd Wright’s Auldbrass Plantation in Beaufort County in 1987.

Mark your calendars, Frank Lloyd Wright fans!

Visitors are welcome at the Wright-designed Auldbrass Plantation in the Yemassee area only one weekend per year, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at the end of the month.

Organizers of the annual tour weekend, which benefits the Beaufort County Open Land Trust, have moved the date slightly earlier this year.

“We have to end the tours when the sun sets,” said Ashley Rhodes, a Beaufort-based event planner who is handling arrangements. “We’ve moved it to the first weekend in November to give us extra daylight.”

The tours will be Nov. 1 and 2, according to the land trust’s website. Tours will not be scheduled for Sunday this year.

Ticket sales for the general public will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 31, Rhodes said. A link to buy tickets will be available at openlandtrust.org.

About 500 tickets will be sold for each day of the tours, and each ticket is $175.

The tours are primarily self-guided, but small groups will be ushered through the inside of the home. Ticket-holders may tour the inside of the home once either in the morning or the afternoon.

About Auldbrass

Auldbrass Plantation, just outside Yemassee in the northern reaches of Beaufort County, has drawn visitors worldwide to see what Wright created in 1939.

The property was bought by movie producer Joel Silver in 1987 and restored during the past three decades.

The 4,000-acre property on the Combahee River, is “one of the largest and most complex residential projects Wright ever undertook,” according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Architectural Digest has featured Auldbrass, explaining that Wright worked on the home for nearly 20 years until his death in 1959.

The home at Auldbrass Plantation was designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright and owned by film producer Joel Silver. Beaufort County Open Land Trust Submitted

Buildings on the property include a main house, caretaker’s house, kennels and stables.

Visitors should keep in mind that there will be no food or beverages available on the site, Rhodes said.





Parking will be along the street and golf cart shuttles will bring visitors to the home.

Photos of the inside of the home are not allowed because it is a private residence containing Silver’s personal belongings.

Previously held every two years, the tours are now offered annually. Tickets sold out in minutes in 2017 and crashed the Beaufort County Open Land Trust’s website.

“We are very grateful to the owner for allowing us to do so as it is a fundraiser for the land trust,” Rhodes said.