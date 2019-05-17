Charlotte area may be getting another hospital. Here’s where and when it could open.

Construction to begin on UNC Rex’s Holly Springs hospital UNC Rex Healthcare will start construction mid-March 2019 on a seven-story, 50-bed hospital in the Wake County suburb of Holly Springs — an expansion that is part of UNC Health Care’s on-going efforts to serve the Triangle’s growing edges. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC Rex Healthcare will start construction mid-March 2019 on a seven-story, 50-bed hospital in the Wake County suburb of Holly Springs — an expansion that is part of UNC Health Care’s on-going efforts to serve the Triangle’s growing edges.

The Charlotte area is in line for another hospital.

Gastonia-based CaroMont Health announced plans Friday to build its second hospital, this one in Belmont.

The hospital would be on Belmont Abbey Monastery land at NC 273 and Interstate 85, beside the main campus of Belmont Abbey College, according to a news release by the college.

Pending certificate-of-need approval by the state, CaroMont Regional Medical Center-Belmont could open in 2023, officials said.

The hospital would be part of a planned $300 million investment in Gaston County by CaroMont Health, Chris Peek, the system’s president and chief executive officer, wrote in the release. CaroMont has been in the county for nearly 75 years, he said.

The investment also would include 50 more rooms on the CaroMont Regional Medical Center campus in Gastonia and several new medical office buildings in the county over five years, The Gaston Gazette reported.

The Belmont hospital is expected to include an emergency department, “inpatient units for patients requiring admission or observation, a labor and delivery unit, and a full complement of diagnostic services including laboratory and imaging,” according to Friday’s release.





Population growth is fueling the health care system’s plans, Peek said in a separate release by CaroMont Health.

“With nearly 250,000 patient encounters every year at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, the hospital has experienced a very steady increase in patient volume over the last several years,” Peek said in the release. “Coupled with the projected growth of our community and the advancing age of our patient population, the need for hospital-based care continues to rise.”

CaroMont intends to enter a long-term agreement “to lease the land and support Belmont Abbey College’s future plans to establish health sciences programs,” according to the release. CaroMont Health would support the programs through “clinical rotation opportunities,” officials said.





Founded in 1876, Belmont Abbey College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts institution with about 1,500 students.

Other health care systems in the Charlotte region have cited population growth for their expansion plans.





In October 2018, Charlotte’s two largest hospitals systems announced plans to each build another hospital in the metro area. Atrium Health wants to build a $116 million hospital and $13.5 million medical office in western Union County by 2022, while Novant Health plans to open a $154 million hospital in Ballantyne in 2023, the Observer reported.



