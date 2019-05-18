South Carolina
Victims named in fatal Myrtle Beach area wreck involving country music star tour bus
A 61-year-old and 25-year-old died in a Myrtle Beach area fatal wreck that involved a Travis Tritt tour bus.
The wreck happened on Highway 22 around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the two people killed as Tonda Cross, 61, of Ellettsville, Indiana and Charles “Cody” Wade, 25, of Horry County. Tritt was not hurt in the crash.
A jeep traveling in the wrong direction crashed into a Chevrolet truck head-on, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the jeep and a passenger in the truck were killed in the crash, Collins said. The driver of the truck went to the hospital. Authorities are trying to determine why the jeep was on the wrong side of the road, Collins said.
Tritt wrote on Twitter that his tour bus suffered minor damage, and he expressed condolences for those killed.
“I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died,” he wrote.
