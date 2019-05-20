Ex-Columbia police chief Randy Scott arrested again. This time on federal charges

“If you run with dogs, sometimes you get fleas”: Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott appears at his bond hearing for drug charges. A warrant for a fugitive led officials to the home of former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott. Scott was later arrested after a small quantity of what appeared to be drugs were found in his bedroom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A warrant for a fugitive led officials to the home of former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott. Scott was later arrested after a small quantity of what appeared to be drugs were found in his bedroom.

Former Columbia police chief Randy Scott has been arrested for the third time in less than a year, but this time he faces federal charges, according to authorities.

Scott was arrested Saturday in Florence County after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stolen out of North Carolina that was seen at a motel near Timmonsville, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies made contact with the occupants of a room associated with the stolen vehicle, one of whom was Scott.

Deputies arrested Scott on warrants from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to the release. Details about the warrants or charges were not available. The State has reached out to ATF’s public affairs office in Washington for comment.

Scott remained in the Florence County Detention Center Monday morning.

Saturday’s arrest was the latest in a series of legal troubles for the man who was once the top cop in Columbia. He was one of three people arrested last July after a search for a fugitive led Richland County investigators and federal officers to his home.

A month later, he was arrested on charges that he didn’t return his service guns to the city of Columbia and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Scott was the interim chief of the Columbia Police Department before taking the position permanently in 2011. He resigned from the post in 2013, citing post-traumatic stress disorder that he said he developed after the line-of-duty death of a deputy he hired while at the sheriff’s department.

Check back for updates on this developing story.