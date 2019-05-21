‘Grab ‘em by the ballot box’: Abortion advocates to fight abortion bans in 2020

Pro-lifers want to make abortion a criminal offense in South Carolina State Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, addresses pro-life supporters at the South Carolina State House about his plans to introduce a bill to end abortions in the state. The bill would make having or performing an abortion a criminal offense. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, addresses pro-life supporters at the South Carolina State House about his plans to introduce a bill to end abortions in the state. The bill would make having or performing an abortion a criminal offense.

Abortion rights advocates holding signs “Keep your opinion out of my uterus” and “Protect Safe, Legal Abortion” stood a the steps of State House and shouted to lawmakers inside “That body is my body.”

About 200 rallied at the S.C. State House Tuesday as part of a nationwide protests to push back against a flurry of restrictive abortion bans that have passed in several states and debated in the General Assembly.





South Carolina’s anti-abortion movement scored a victory last month with passage in the S.C. House of a “fetal heartbeat” bill that would effectively ban most abortions in the state. The bill is now in the S.C. Senate, where it could be debated next year.

The S.C. bill would make it illegal for an abortion to be performed once a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually within five to six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant and before the fetus can survive outside the womb. The bill requires a doctor to test for a heartbeat by ultrasound before performing an abortion and allow the mother to see the ultrasound and hear the heartbeat.

The S.C. bill would permit abortion of a fetus with a heartbeat only when the pregnancy endangers the mother’s life or physical health, or in cases of rape or incest.

Supporters of the bill say the presence of a heartbeat indicates life and means that an abortion amounts to murder. Opponents say the bill restricts a woman’s ability to make decisions about her body with her doctor, and inserts politics into personal and agonizing decisions faced by women and their families whose pregnancies, for some, could lead to serious medical complications.

Other lawmakers have pledged to support the much more sweeping “Personhood Act,” which would establish that the unborn have legal rights at the moment of conception, banning almost all abortions.

“Stop the assault on women and women’s bodies,” said state Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland. “To criminalize doctors for doing things they are trained to do to protect women is a travesty.

“The only way that we’re going to be able to make change is if we make change in 2020, from the bottom up.”

Bernstein’s comments prompted a man in the crowd to shout “Grab ‘em by the ballot box!”

Bernstein was joined by state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, who led the floor fight against the fetal heartbeat bill in the S.C. House.

“This is a national civil rights issue. This is a national women’s rights issue,” Bamberg said. “And, as a man, I’m with you. Every single woman … across the country has to understand your body is your body.”

GOP-controlled state legislature in eight states have passed new restrictions on abortion, including a “near-total abortion “near-total abortion ban” in Alabama. Some of those laws already have been blocked or challenged in court, and similar restrictions in North Dakota and Iowa were struck down by judges.

But anti-abortion advocates see an opportunity to spark a court challenge that overturns Roe v. Wade given the addition of conservative justices now sitting on the bench. The 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision affirmed a woman’s right to an abortion before a fetus is viable outside the womb, usually about 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Abortion rights groups, however, say they’re determined to push back against the sweeping effort to make abortion inaccessible in this country, and will make it a campaign issue in 2020.

Anti-abortion advocacy groups, too, plan to launch their own campaigns, and say social conservatives and evangelicals are fired up across the state in the wake of fetal heartbeat measures passing in other states, including Georgia.

“What it is is ignorance on full display,” Vicki Ringer, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said of lawmakers’ “unprecedented attack on our fundamental rights and freedoms” to safe, legal abortion.

A majority of South Carolinians say women should be able to have an abortion in certain cases, according to the latest polling from Winthrop University.

Seventy-three percent of S.C. residents surveyed say abortion should be legal if the mother’s health is threatened or the pregnancy isn’t viable. And 70 percent say a woman should be able to get an abortion if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest.

However, more than half – 52 percent – say it should be illegal for a woman to get an abortion just because the pregnancy was unplanned or does not feel capable of taking care of the child.

Kym Beryl Smith, 31, of Columbia, chose to get an abortion. She was living at home her parents with her 5-year-old son, making $7.25 an hour working retail and receiving little child support from her ex-husband.

“I could barely financially support myself and my 5-year-old son at the time,” Smith said. “I knew I made the right decision, not only for myself, but for my son.”

Should lawmakers pass an abortion ban, “this will do nothing but push women, especially poor, black and indigenous women like myself further into poverty, and also our children,” Smith said. “We should all have reproductive justice and rights. And we should not be forced to going back to have backroom abortions with clothes hangers.”