Are you ready? Forecasters release hurricane outlook and possible impacts for Carolinas

A below-average hurricane season? A look at the names, early predictions for 2019 The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30. Here's a look at the season's early predictions — and what this year's storms will be named. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30. Here's a look at the season's early predictions — and what this year's storms will be named.

The 2019 hurricane forecast calls for a near-normal season that could bring up to 15 named storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and officials encourage people to prepare as hurricane season begins June 1.

Of the possible nine to 15 storms — which could be in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean — four to eight could become hurricanes and two to four could reach major hurricane status of a Category 3 or higher, NOAA predicts. The ranges are provided with 70 percent confidence, according to NOAA.

Steve Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington said the Carolinas should prepare like Hazel or Hugo are coming back, given the area’s vulnerability.

“Just because it’s a near-normal year doesn’t mean we don’t need to prepare,” Pfaff said Thursday morning following NOAA releasing this year’s forecast. “We need to get ready. There’s just too much at risk.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

.@NOAA's Atlantic #HurricaneSeason 2019: Ongoing El Nino + warmer-than-average sea surface temps across Atlantic and Caribbean Sea are competing #climate factors https://t.co/kVgZ1lvREM pic.twitter.com/houOndKQg3 — NOAA Communications (@NOAAComms) May 23, 2019

An ongoing El Nino combined with warmer-than-average-sea-surface temperatures and and enhanced west African monsoon could bring increased hurricane activity, NOAA reports.

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a news conference Thursday that NOAA has improved the forecasting of hurricanes tracks by 30 percent in the last decade.

NOAA’s Atlantic storm predictions have been accurate the last six years, Pfaff said. In a normal year, he said, there are 10 named storms, six of which become hurricanes and 2.5 become major hurricanes.

Here’s where to monitor the latest Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity.

NOAA’s outlook predicts a 40 percent chance of a near-normal season, a 30 percent chance of an above-normal season and a 30 percent chance of a below-normal season.

SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Florence swept into the Carolinas in 2018 and caused extensive damage in both states. Florence set a record for the costliest storm to hit the Carolinas. Here's a look at other costly hurricanes.

Dr. Daniel Kaniewski, acting deputy FEMA administrator, said it only takes one hurricane to make landfall to create destruction to a community. Kaniewski said it’s important to have flood insurance, adding after Hurricane Harvey, those who were uninsured received $3,000 in relief from FEMA, while those who were insured received $117,000.

Building a hurricane kit with food, water and medications for at least 72 hours is crucial, Kaniewski said, along with making a communication plan in case phone lines are down and be financially ready with cash on hand.

More storm and disaster preparedness tips may be found at ready.gov.