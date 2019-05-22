Columbia’s downtown is one of the most affordable in the nation. Here’s why

A pictorial history of Main Street Columbia Photographs from the John Hensel Collection at USC's Caroliniana Library show how the city has changed since 1950. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photographs from the John Hensel Collection at USC's Caroliniana Library show how the city has changed since 1950.

A banking website has ranked Columbia’s downtown as one of the most affordable in the country.

The Capital City ranked 13th most affordable downtown in the country by banking website GoBankingRates.com.

The website measured by zip code the affordability of downtowns by median home price, median rent, monthly cost of utilities and cost of monthly transportation.

Columbia’s costs were:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Median Home Price: $197,000.

▪ Median Rent: $1,138.

▪ Monthly Cost Of Utilities: $162.16.

▪ Cost of Monthly Public Transportation Cost: $40.

Columbia joined four other Carolina cities on the most affordable list: Winston-Salem, N.C. (3rd); Raleigh, N.C. (14th); Asheville, N.C. (15th); and, Durham, N.C. (24th).

Of the five Carolina downtowns, Columbia had the lowest median home price, but the highest monthly utilities, the rankings showed.