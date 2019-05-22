Missing airman stationed at Shaw Air Force Base found dead, official says

Senior Airman Jose Llanes was reported missing from Shaw Air Force Base last week and was found dead Monday. Provided photo

An airman who was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base and reporting missing over the weekend has been found dead, according to officials.

Senior Airman Jose Llanes, 28, was reported missing Saturday and was found dead Monday, according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office.

Llanes was found off of Relief Road, which is located west of the Route 379 and Interstate 95 intersection, about 20 miles southeast of Shaw, according to a release announcing his death. He was an aircraft parts store journeyman who enlisted in the Air Force in 2012 and had been stationed at Shaw since March 2013.

“This is a heartbreaking day for our squadron family, and for everyone else who knew Jose,” said Lt. Col. Frank Fappiano, 20th LRS Commander. “It makes us want to pull those around us a little bit closer. Jose was a beloved teammate and friend, and his presence in our unit will be sorely missed. Our sincerest condolences go to Jose’s family, friends and everyone else affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Additional details about Llanes’ death, including the circumstances under which he was found, were not immediately available Wednesday. The cause of death is unknown, according to the release.