Here’s how a judge ruled on the 2019 Myrtle Beach Memorial Day bike loop

NAACP Files Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach over Traffic Loop

A federal judge denied an attempted to prevent the use of a traffic loop during the upcoming Memorial Day bike week in Myrtle Beach.

Judge Mary Geiger Lewis issued her ruling on Wednesday, days ahead of the official start of Atlantic Beach bikefest.

The NAACP asked the judge for an order to prevent Myrtle Beach from using the 23-mile traffic detour during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Myrtle Beach officials have previously argued the loop is needed as a safety precaution to allow police cars to navigate along Ocean Boulevard and to decrease congestion.





The NAACP initally filed a suit in February 2018 over the traffic loop calling it discriminatory. NAACP leaders said the detour is not used during other weekends and it has done little to improve safety.

The loop funnels traffic from Ocean Boulevard out to the county before returning to city limits. While it starts at 10 p.m. and runs into the morning, the NAACP argued that it takes four hours for some motorists to drive the route of the loop.

The loop has been the subject of controversy since the city implemented it in 2015 after three men were killed in a shooting incident during the 2014 bikefest.

A judge blocked an NAACP request to ban the 2018 loop. Despite that ruling, the NAACP again asked a judge to prevent the city from using the detour in 2019.

In her ruling, Lewis noted the NAACP case isn’t without merit, but didn’t meet the requirements for her to issue an order to block the loop.

“The public interest is best served if Defendants [Myrtle Beach] are allowed to go forward with the traffic loop for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend,” Lewis wrote.