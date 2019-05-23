Prison guard used ‘chemical munition’ to assault inmate, SC arrest warrant says

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office

A prison officer assaulted an inmate with what officials called “chemical munitions,” according to arrest warrants filed in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Officers charged Vasiliy Chernyak Jr. with assault and misconduct in office in connection to a May 14 incident that sent an inmate to the hospital, the warrants say.

Chernyak, 38, is a guard at the Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree, South Carolina, according to a press release from the state Department of Corrections.

“Vasiliy Chernyak did inflict or cause wounds to the left eye and facial area of inmate (redacted) by using chemical munitions, causing the victim to receive medical care,” the warrants says.

“Chernyak did use excessive force with the use of chemical munitions on South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate,” according to the warrants.

The status of Chernyak’s employment with the Department of Corrections has not been released.

