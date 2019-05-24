Dead whale washes up on Huntington Beach State Park shores

Humpback whales making a splash Whale watchers see humpback whales breach, vocalize and lunge feed during the summer of 2016 in the Salish Sea, waters from the San Juan Islands to Victoria, B.C. Researchers and crews with whale-watching boats report an unprecedented number of si Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whale watchers see humpback whales breach, vocalize and lunge feed during the summer of 2016 in the Salish Sea, waters from the San Juan Islands to Victoria, B.C. Researchers and crews with whale-watching boats report an unprecedented number of si

A dead whale washed ashore at Huntington Beach State Park early Friday morning.

The whale was discovered about 6 a.m. during a sea turtle patrol, said Brenda Magers, park manager.

Magers said she believes the marine animal to be a pymgy sperm whale, and also said a marine wildlife expert from Coastal Carolina University was headed to the park.

A necropsy is scheduled for the whale at 9:30 a.m., Magers said.