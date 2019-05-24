14 charged in counterfeiting scheme, passed fake bills in NC, SC and GA, feds say

Redesigned $100 U.S. note to fight counterfeiters The Federal Reserve launched a redesigned $100 note that incorporates new security features to deter counterfeiters in this 2010 video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Federal Reserve launched a redesigned $100 note that incorporates new security features to deter counterfeiters in this 2010 video.

Fourteen individuals took fake cash to stores around North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia to buy things or get change in real cash, federal investigators charge in an indictment.

The 14 focused their counterfeit conspiracy around the South Carolina Lowcountry, but also spent the fake money in Fayetteville and Raleigh, North Carolina, and as far south as Atlanta, according to the feds.

The group “would make counterfeit $20, $50, and $100 Federal Reserve Notes at residences in Summerville, South Carolina, and elsewhere,” said the indictment which was filed in South Carolina federal court on Monday.

According to the feds, the 14 passed most of the funny money off around Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Summerville, South Carolina at grocery stores, gas stations and retailers.

Last November one person, Shelby Brunson, passed a fake $100 bill to an Ann Taylor Factory Store in Myrtle Beach, the feds say.

According to the indictment, Brunson and Neil Hines, Jr also went to the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta and used a couple of the fake bills the weekend after Thanksgiving last year. The feds also accused Hines of passing fake bills at the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina in October.

The 14, each indicted with at least two felonies, are:

Samuel Forte

Keerstin Lax

Stephan Moore

Shelby Brunson

Donna Isaacs

Jeffrey Zensen

Aubrey Schultz

Patricia Seary

Imesha Ragins

Ashley Woods

Lovan Green

Kendall Grant

Sharnseearay Goddard

Neil Hines Jr.