Man approached girls in stores and tried to entice them with money, SC cops say

Police in Aiken, SC, are looking for this man, who they say approached young girls in two department stores and tried to entice them with money. Aiken Department of Public Safety

Police in Aiken are looking for a man they say approached young girls in two department stores and tried to entice them with money.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said Friday that the incidents happened at two department stores on Whiskey Road.

Investigators received complaints about a man approaching young girls with money in his hand and allegedly enticing them with the money, according to a release.

Neither child accepted the money and reported the encounters to their parents, who contacted law enforcement, police said. The man was seen leaving in a four-door pickup.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the man or his identity is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Calers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.