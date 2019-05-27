Air Force mourns death of 32-year-old female senior airman stationed in SC

A senior airman at Shaw Air Force Base died Sunday morning. online@thestate.com

A Senior Airman stationed in South Carolina at Shaw Air Force Base died Sunday, the U.S. Air Force said.

The Air Force is mourning the death of Amalia Joseph, who had been stationed at the base in Sumter since 2016, according to a news release.

The 32-year-old airman died of “health complications,” after being taken to an area hospital, the Air Force said in the news release.

Joseph was part of the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron at Shaw, where she served as an Electronic Warfare Systems journeyman since April 2016, according to the news release. She enlisted in the Air Force in September 2015, per the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We are overwhelmed by grief with the passing of such a valuable member of our team,” Maj. Jake Schillinger, 20th CMS commander, said in the news release. “We are blessed to have had the opportunity to know and spend time with an Airman like Amalia. She was a hard worker, determined to overcome any challenge she ever met and brought a personality and perspective to the 20th CMS that will never be replaced.

“Our hearts and prayers are with all those who grieve this loss with us.”

Joseph is the second airman from Shaw to die in the past week, after senior airman Jose Llanes found dead May 22 in an apparent suicide, The State reported.