South Carolina
Man ID’d after body found floating in SC river. His car had been nearby for days
What to do before you head to the river -- and if you get in trouble on the water
Residents along the Saluda River found a body floating in the water Sunday, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators found the man’s car nearby, the department said, but it’s still a mystery how he ended up in the water.
The county coroner identified the 38-year-old man as Steven Carroll Fletcher, according to a press release from the sheriff.
“The autopsy confirmed that there was no physical trauma to the body and no visual evidence of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said. Investigators are waiting on toxicology tests to see if the man had drugs or alcohol in his system.
“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the days and any events that may have involved Mr. Fletcher prior to his death,” according to the release.
The department said the man “appeared to have been in the water for several hours or perhaps longer.”
“The man was found fully clothed in blue jeans, a green camouflage sleeveless shirt and brown boots,” the department said.
Investigators found the man’s car nearby, according to the sheriff’s office. It was “within a couple hundred yards of the river’s bank on the Greenville County side.”
The Saluda River forms the border between Greenville and Pickens counties.
The car had been there for at least three days, the sheriff’s office said.
Comments