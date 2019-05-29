SC could pass new abortion limits. Kamala Harris has a proposal to block them

SC abortion rights advocates rally against abortion bans Abortion rights supporter Kim Baker of Irmo, S.C., shares her fears and concerns about proposed abortion bans in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Abortion rights supporter Kim Baker of Irmo, S.C., shares her fears and concerns about proposed abortion bans in South Carolina.

As South Carolina considers new abortion restrictions that have already been signed into law in other states, Kamala Harris unveiled a new plan to curb state limits on reproductive rights at a South Carolina town hall on Tuesday.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate says she wants the federal government to pre-clear changes in abortion law at the state or local level, similar to how the Justice Department once blocked election changes under the Voting Rights Act.

Harris discussed the plan at a Wofford College town hall broadcast on MSNBC.

“It’s very clear women’s ability to access reproductive health is under attack,” Harris told host Lawrence O’Donnell, citing recent abortion restrictions passed by Alabama and Georgia, among other states. “Are we going to go back to the days before Roe v. Wade?”

She said the new law in Alabama could send a doctor convicted of performing an abortion could be sentenced to 99 years in prison. “As a prosecutor, I have a real problem with that.”

Instead, Harris said “any state that has a history of passing legislation that limits women’s access to health care will have to come to my Justice Department, and until we determine they are constitutional, they will not go into effect.”

Under Harris’s plan, the Justice Department would have to approve any legal changes in “states and localities with a history of violating Roe v. Wade in the preceding 25 years,” according to a campaign release shared with The State. Any law restricting abortion access would be blocked until the Justice Department reviewed it for compliance with legal protections for women’s rights.

The proposal is modeled on the screening process federal officials applied to certain states’ election laws under the 1965 Voting Rights Act, to ensure minorities’ access to the ballot box was protected. The Supreme Court struck down that process as outdated in 2013, but left the door open for Congress to pass an updated pre-clearance model.

The senator from California announced the proposal as abortion rights have suddenly become the top issue on the campaign trail. The S.C. House of Representatives last month approved a ban on any abortions performed after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Other states have passed similar legislation since the appointment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh created a conservative majority on the high court expected to be favorable to new abortion restrictions.

In South Carolina, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has said he will sign the “heartbeat” bill if it reaches his desk. The state Senate will take up the bill when it returns to the State House in January.

Other candidates have also rolled out plans to shore up abortion protections in the wake of state legislation. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., last week announced plans to form an Office of Reproductive Freedom in the White House, along with plans to codify Roe’s protections in federal law and repeal restrictions on spending Medicaid dollars on abortion services.

“When it comes to issues like reproductive freedom, reproductive rights, helping women, we don’t often deal with these issues in a holistic way,” Booker told The State.

Booker said women who seek health care, including abortions, face barriers to access because they lack transportation, funding, and access to other services.

“So I want somebody in the White House looking at the totality of the issue and doing anything necessary to coordinate between departments and ensure we’re expanding women’s reproductive rights and freedoms,” Booker said.

Other campaigns are also staking out aggressive stances on abortion. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has also called for an end to the ban on federal funding for abortion and said in a Medium post that on abortion what the country needs are “Federal laws that will stand no matter what the Supreme Court does.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., spoke at the Georgia State House shortly after the Peach State passed its own heartbeat abortion ban.

The glut of new laws is forcing Democratic candidates to up the stakes on a controversial issue that may excite strong supporters of abortion rights in party primaries, but some worry strong stances now could end up alienating moderate general-election voters who are more uncomfortable with abortion even if they favorable the procedure being legal.

Drew Kurlowski, a political science professor at Coastal Carolina University, said the pre-clearance idea could allow Harris to signal her support for Roe to a more “pro-choice” Democratic primary electorate without linking her to more controversial issues like late-term abortion or spending public money on the procedure. But he sees potential challenges to the idea looming.

“Do we consider abortion to be a fundamental right that’s constitutionally protected in the same way as voting?” Kurlowski said. “A court that’s hostile to Roe could be just as hostile to the idea of pre-clearance in practical terms ... It also gets into the idea of federalism. Is this an appropriate role for the federal government, or do states still have the right to regulate in this area?”

Ann Warner, CEO of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, was skeptical how much of a bulwark the requirement would be under future administrations less sympathetic to reproductive health issues.

“You can’t assume they would be in favor of reproductive rights access,” Warner said. “It might not change the outcome, just delay it.”

Warner said her focus would remain on stopping bills like the heartbeat proposal from becoming law in the first place.

Opponents of abortion, meanwhile, are likely to push back against any restrictions on states’ ability to restrict abortion, given the success advocates have had in moving bills through state legislatures in recent years.





“I cannot understand where this bigotry and hatred of unborn babies comes from,” Holly Gatling, executive director of S.C. Citizens for Life, said of Harris’s proposal. “It’s not going to happen. We’re going to continue to do what we do, and expose the extremism that wants abortion for all nine months (of a pregnancy) for any reason.”