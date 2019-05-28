One teen hospitalized, three charged in brawl at Richland County high school, cops say

Three teens at a Richland One School District high school have been charged following a fight.

Sheriff’s deputies said just after 9 a.m. they responded to a call about a fight involving three juveniles at Lower Richland High School, according to a news release.

During the fight, one of the students used pepper spray, the sheriff’s department said in the news release.

A fourth student, who was not involved in the fight, was taken to an area hospital because of “complications of breathing as a result of exposure to the spray,” according to the news release.

Two of the three students involved in the fight, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, were charged with third degree assault and battery, the sheriff’s department said.

Another 16-year-old was charged with second-degree assault and battery, and a weapons violation for carrying a pepper spray on school grounds, according to the news release.

In addition to the criminal charges, all three teens are facing expulsion, and have been referred to a hearing board, the sheriff’s department said.

Richland One School District and the administration of Lower Richland High School have notified the parents of all the students involved in the incident.