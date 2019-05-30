Nikki Haley’s ‘dramatic, deeply personal’ new book comes out this fall. Details here

Nikki Haley talks about her foundation’s after-school work with rural student Former governor and ambassador Nikki Haley returned to South Carolina on Tuesday to talk with students at an elementary school in Bamberg, her hometown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former governor and ambassador Nikki Haley returned to South Carolina on Tuesday to talk with students at an elementary school in Bamberg, her hometown.

South Carolina’s former and first female Gov. Nikki Haley has kept busy since leaving her post with the Trump administration last year.

She has hit the speaking circuit, telling stories from her time as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

She rejoined and reorganized the Original Six Foundation, the charity she started in 2011.

The former state House representative from Bamberg got a spot on Boeing’s board of directors — a lucrative position that could position her for a presidential run in 2024.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Now, this fall, one of the country’s most popular Republicans inevitably will tour for her new book, out on Nov. 12. Copies can be pre-ordered now at NikkiHaleyBook.com.

The book — described as “revealing, dramatic, deeply personal” — is titled, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.” That title reflects her “leadership style, which is tough but fair,” said Rob Godfrey, one of Haley’s senior advisers as governor.

Published by New York-based St. Martin’s Press, Haley’s second book will offer a “first-hand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration,” the book’s description says.

The title is named for one of her more notable responses from her time at the United Nations.

It came after Haley, then ambassador, went on national television to announce new sanctions on Russia. The Trump administration quickly backtracked from that position, with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow saying the two-term former governor might have been “confused.”

“With all due respect,” Haley said, “I don’t get confused.”

Haley’s first book, “Can’t Is Not An Option,” was released in 2012. She donated the proceeds from that book to her foundation. She has not announced any plans to donate the profits from her upcoming book.

“I was blessed to serve during some momentous times as governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,” Haley said in a statement. “There were tragedies and triumphs, but through it all my love for America has only grown. My hope with this book is to give people a unique window into recent history and inspire us toward a better future.”

Godfrey told The State that readers should expect candid stories, rather than her “trying to settle any scores.”

“Nikki Haley was a steady hand at the wheel of a cabinet-level agency in a time of great chaos in the federal government,” Godfrey said. “She has a great story to tell.”