Chairs vanished from south Charlotte front porches. Video nabs couple, cops say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Surveillance video led to the arrest of a couple in connection with the theft of chairs from the front porches of south Charlotte homes, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police posted on Facebook Thursday.

“Chairs do have legs, but we know none of these walked away of their own volition, because surveillance video footage of one incident showed two suspects remove furniture from a front porch of a residence,” policed quipped in the post.

Police recovered the chairs and posted a photo of them taken outside CMPD’s South Division office.

“The front porch of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s South Division may look more like a consignment shop right now, but that’s because officers recovered property stolen in numerous cases,” police posted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Thomas, 34, was jailed Wednesday night on larceny, possession of stolen goods and drug charges. Olivieri was jailed on larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespass charges.

Four thefts have been cleared, and investigators expect to resolve more cases, according to the CMPD post.