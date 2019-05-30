Plane stuck on runway at SC airport stops all flights, official says

A disabled aircraft caused the main runway at a South Carolina airport to close and flights to be canceled. THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER

A plane stuck on the main runway of a South Carolina airport wreaked havoc with Thursday night’s schedule of flights, officials said.

After making a safe landing, a disabled plane blocked and shut down the runway at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, according to an airport official.

The disabled plane was identified as a Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Atlanta, WYFF reported.

An airport official said after making a safe landing around 4:30 p.m., the plane’s brakes locked up, according to WSPA.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Until the plane is towed to a terminal, no other flights can land or take off, per WHNS.

According to the airport’s schedule, six arrivals were canceled, impacting flights from Charlotte, Columbia, Miami, Newark and Philadelphia.

Additionally, flights scheduled to fly from Greenville to Charlotte, Chicago, Newark and Miami were canceled.

The airport said it remains open while the runway is closed, and “operations will resume as soon as possible.”

No injuries have been reported.

SHARE COPY LINK WalletHub ranked the top major U.S. airlines based on several categories for the year 2018, including cheapest, best for pets and most comfortable.