A Mexican restaurant in South Carolina restaurant owes employees $93,000, feds say

A Mexican restaurant in South Carolina made two servers work only for tips and didn’t pay seven other employees for overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant near Greenville has paid almost $93,000 in back wages to nine employees, according to a press release from the labor department.

“Employers must pay their employees for all the hours they have worked. Our efforts ensure that payments not only benefit the workers, but also help to level the playing field for employers who play by the rules,” Wage and Hour District Director Jamie Benefiel said in the release.

Restaurant servers in South Carolina can make as little as $2.13 an hour as long as they make the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour with tips and wages combined, according to the department.

“We encourage all employers and employees to make use of the resources we provide to help them understand their responsibilities and rights under the law. Trained Wage and Hour professionals are available to provide confidential assistance to anyone who has questions,” Benefiel said.