Nikki Haley to headline hog-filled fundraiser in early primary state

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley quickly gained national and international attention as America's Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley submitted her resignation as UN Ambassador on October 9, 2018.

Nikki Haley is hitting the campaign trail in another early voting state, stumping for another Republican woman known for her firsts in politics.

The former S.C. governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations will headline a fundraiser next month, joining U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, at Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser in Iowa June 15.

Haley — whose national stardom has led to speaking gigs, a new book deal and speculation about her own White House ambitions — will be in prominent GOP company at the Iowa event.

Past iterations of Ernst’s fundraiser have featured President Donald Trump and South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (who gave Ernst a castration tool as a gift after she won her 2014 election) and former Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy.

The Ernst fundraiser begins with a motorcycle ride from Des Moines to Boone, and features barbecue, entertainment and a lineup of speakers that includes Haley, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and fellow Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Ernst, who became the first woman to serve in federal elected office from Iowa and the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate, is seeking re-election to her second term in 2020.

“I’m so excited to be supporting Joni, and I can’t wait to see all the Harley riders and go see everybody in Iowa,” said Haley, who in 2011 became South Carolina’s first female and minority governor, in a video announcement posted on Ernst’s Twitter account. “We’re going to have a blast.”

Thrilled to announce my special guest for Roast and Ride: Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador @NikkiHaley. Get your tickets here to join us in Boone on June 15th!: https://t.co/OUyRDgndkn pic.twitter.com/HoSJUlskEe — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) May 30, 2019

