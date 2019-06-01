One SC teen is dead and another is in jail. Police say it was an accident

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A teenager from Sumter is accused of accidentally shooting 19-year-old Nyquan Jamel Samuels in the stomach and killing him.

Darius Therald Funches-McClam, 17, turned himself in to Sumter police Friday afternoon, according to the Sumter Police Department. He was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

It all started on Thursday when police responded to a home on South Lafayette Drive and found Samuels with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a press release. He was airlifted to a Columbia-area hospital, where he ultimately died.

Detectives determined the shooting to be accidental, but anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Police say the investigation remains active and more charges may be forthcoming. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.