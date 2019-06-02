5 injured in shooting at SC car wash, police say

STOCK IMAGE

Several people were injured in an overnight shooting at a South Carolina business, and state agents are investigating.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in Allendale, about 75 miles south of Columbia, according to the Allendale Police Department.

Officers responded to a South Main Street business that police identified as the Allendale Car Wash, where they learned that “several” people had been shot and taken to a hospital by personal vehicle, according to the police department. Investigators learned that five men were being treated for bullet wounds at an area hospital.

WRDW reported that some of the victims had to be airlifted to another hospital because of their injuries.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting Allendale police with the investigation.

There was no word Sunday morning on arrests or the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.