Former Clemson, Blowfish baseball player and brother charged in ‘brutal’ SC assault

A former Clemson baseball player and his brother have been arrested in connection with a “brutal” assault that left a man in critical condition, according to police.

John Grant Cox, 22, and Ronald Carl Cox, 27, both of Greenville, were arrested early Saturday on charges of second-degree assault and battery by mob, the Greenville Police Department said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of East Washington and South Brown streets in downtown, where they found a many lying on the ground and unresponsive, according to the release. The man had a head injury, and had to be transported to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses told investigators they saw three men begin attacking the victim “for unknown reasons,” according to the release. They continued the attack, which police described as “brutal,” even after the victim was unconscious, police said.

Arrest warrants released by the police department say that the two Cox brothers and a third man all kicked and punched the man in the head and body.

There was no word Sunday morning on the identity or a description of the third suspect. Warrants say the attack was captured on video.

John Cox was identified as a former Clemson baseball player by The Greenville News and The Clemson Insider.

Cox was an infielder for the Tigers but suffered an injury in 2015, causing him to miss the 2016 season, according to TigerNet. He played for the Lexington County Blowfish during the summer 2016 season, going 0-for-6 in three games, according to the website.

Second-degree assault and battery by mob is a felony that carries a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 25 years, under South Carolina law.