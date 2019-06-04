Bluffton teen survives bizarre stingray encounter. A koozie and ‘miracle’ saved his life

Stingray jumped out of the water near Hilton Head — and almost killed a Bluffton teen In a bizarre accident, Bluffton 18-year-old Levi Dixon was knocked off of his jet ski and left floating unconscious in Hilton Head Island's Skull Creek after he collided with a jumping stingray or manta ray. Here's his story. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a bizarre accident, Bluffton 18-year-old Levi Dixon was knocked off of his jet ski and left floating unconscious in Hilton Head Island's Skull Creek after he collided with a jumping stingray or manta ray. Here's his story.

The expression “timing is everything” couldn’t be more true for Levi Dixon, a Bluffton 18-year-old who had an unusual — and nearly fatal — encounter with a stingray last weekend.

Dixon, who works for Sea Monkeys Watersports on Hilton Head Island, was riding a Jet Ski in Skull Creek Saturday afternoon when a large ray leaped out of the water, hitting him in the face and knocking him unconscious.

Thomas McDaniel of Okatie and his girlfriend, Joanna Whipple of Bluffton, were in a boat nearby and saw the accident happen.

Just before the accident, McDaniel said a koozie flew out of the back of their boat, so they turned around to pick it up. That put them in just the right place to help Dixon, who might have drowned otherwise.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McDaniel said the ray was big. He estimated it was about 4 feet wide and at least 30 pounds.

McDaniel jumped into the water and held Dixon upright while Whipple called 911. When another boater came by, they were able to get Dixon onboard and delivered him to EMTs waiting at a nearby dock.

“If that koozie wouldn’t have flown out,” McDaniel said. “... It’s a miracle he’s alive.”





Dixon said he doesn’t have any memory of the accident.

“I just remember going out on one of the skis to help with some customers that were falling behind,” he said. “ ... and that was the last thing I remember, and I woke up in Hilton Head Hospital.”

Dixon’s encounter with the ray left him with two broken ribs, bruised lungs and swelling of his brain. He was transferred to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah and was discharged on Monday.

David Lucas, spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, confirmed that the agency responded to the scene of the accident on Saturday.

Lucas said one of the responding officers, 1st Sgt. Adam Henderson, told him he had not seen an accident like this one in 13 years of water patrols.

However, Henderson told him there are more rays in nearshore waters off Hilton Head during the spring and summer, and they frequently jump out of the water.

“I guess it’s just very long odds that one would jump at the exact right time to impact a boater,” Lucas said.

Dixon, who is part of a competitive tumbling and cheerleading squad, said he hopes his recovery won’t take more than a few weeks. Doctors told him he should be able to ease back into his normal activities once he’s pain-free.

The fact that he survived a nearly fatal experience isn’t lost on him.

“It was definitely a miracle,” he said.