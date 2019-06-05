Woman’s body found at Midlands Walmart, SC coroner says

A woman’s body was found at a South Carolina Walmart, according to the Kershaw County coroner. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The body of a South Carolina woman was found with at least one gunshot wound at the Midlands Walmart where she worked, the Kershaw County coroner said Wednesday.

Camden police responded to the box store after receiving a call that a body had been discovered just before 2 p.m., Coroner David West said in an interview with The State.

The woman has not been publicly identified, but West said she was an area resident in her 50s who worked at the Walmart Supercenter in Camden, where her body was found.





West said a cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, which is scheduled for Thursday morning.

He could not place the time of death but said the woman died where she was found behind the store.

An investigation involving the Camden Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is underway, according to West.





This is a developing story, check back for updates.

