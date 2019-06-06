Jury to decide if dad should die after he killed his 5 kids

CORRECTS THE CITY TO LEXINGTON - Timothy Jones Jr. stands with his attorney Boyd Young at court in Lexington, S.C., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after being found guilty in the deaths of his five children in 2014. A jury convicted the South Carolina father of murder Tuesday in the deaths of his children, allowing prosecutors to seek the death penalty. Tracy Glantz

Prosecutors are trying to convince jurors that a South Carolina father who killed his five children should be executed.

Jurors will begin hearing testimony Thursday as they decide whether Timothy Jones Jr. is sentenced to death for the August 2014 killings.

Prosecutors are expected to show evidence of how the children, ages 1 to 8, suffered. Authorities say four were strangled after Jones exercised one child to death for breaking an electrical outlet.

Jones was convicted Tuesday of five counts of murder after his attorneys unsuccessfully argued he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jones' lawyers say he had undiagnosed schizophrenia and was pushed over the edge by the stress of his divorce and having sole custody of the children.