A storm is a-brewin’. Here’s how much rain we could see in South Carolina and when

It’s been a dry couple weeks for most of South Carolina, but that’s all going to come to an end, forecasters say.

By the end of Saturday, forecasters say, the entire state could see at least an inch-and-a-half of rain, with more than two inches in store for much of the Midland and Upstate regions.

“You asked for it, it’s coming. Rain. A broad area of low pressure will setup over the US southeast this weekend and dump 2-4 inches easily over the entire State, and that may be too conservative,” Mark Malsick, with the South Carolina State Climate Office, said Thursday.

Malsick said the heavy rain could lead to flash flooding Upstate. “Rain, heavy at times, continues until Monday night before traipsing northeast over open North Atlantic waters,” he said.

Rainfall forecast through Saturday. Let's hope it pans out! pic.twitter.com/2SFqQEywfd — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) June 6, 2019

Forecasters Upstate say areas from Anderson, Clemson and Greenville could see as much as six to eight inches of rain by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Areas to the east and into the Midlands could see up to six inches of rain in the same period, the Weather Service said.

Areas around Columbia could see an inch or more of rain by Friday night, according to the Weather Service.

Active weather pattern expected to continue late this week into next week. Here is the latest 7-day rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC). #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/k4765IHrjP — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) June 6, 2019

Much of the southeastern half of South Carolina is in a moderate or severe drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

“Drought conditions quickly intensified across portions of Alabama, Georgia, northern Florida, and South Carolina as a heat wave impacted much of the region,” according to the Drought Monitor.

But the storms in the forecast will be good news for the entire area. “The region is expected to receive some much-needed precipitation later in this week with 7-day totals ranging from 2-to-6 inches,” the Drought Monitor forecasts.

