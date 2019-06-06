SC student loan debt reaches new high, report finds

McMaster proposes one-year freeze on SC college tuition and fees What South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said about the cost of higher education during his annual State of the State address. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said about the cost of higher education during his annual State of the State address.

Average student loan debt in South Carolina has reached a new high of $36,552, according to a new report from Experian.

That’s a 5.9 percent increase over last year’s average student loan debt, which was $34,515. In the last five years, S.C. student loan debt has increased 30 percent, the report shows.

Though S.C. is a poor state, its students have more loan debt than the national average of $35,359, the report found.

Researchers calculate student loan debt differently. For example, Experian’s report claims nationwide student loan debt has just breached $1.4 trillion, while Student Debt Crisis, a nonprofit advocate for reducing student loan debt, puts that number at $1.6 trillion, a difference of roughly $200 billion.

However, even when studies disagree on methods and conclusions, they tend to agree student loan debt in South Carolina is among the highest in the country, according to a previous article from The State.

State lawmakers cited the increasing student debt as a reason for approving $36 million for S.C. colleges to “freeze” tuition for next school year. However, those increases do not apply to housing and food costs. Clemson University, for example, raised in-state tuition 1 percent — which it was allowed to do in order to cover state mandated pension and healthcare cost increases — but it also increased the cost of room and board.

With Clemson’s changes, housing will cost between $59 and $418 more per year, and freshman meal plans will cost between $189 and $208 more per year, according to a release from Clemson and a previous article from The State.

USC has not set tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 school year.