Vietnam veteran with no family to be buried in Columbia. Here’s how you can honor him

A Navy veteran who served in Vietnam and died with no one to claim him will be buried with military honors in Columbia next week.

Petty Officer Third Class James Miske, 75, died May 26 in Columbia, according to a release from Caughman Harman Funeral Home.

At the time of his death, no family could be identified to help take care of final arrangements for the Navy officer, according to the release. Miske was active duty in the Navy from 1965 to 1967, assigned to the aviation administration maintenance before transferring into the Naval Reserves.

“Petty Officer Third Class Miske served his Nation honorably in the Vietnam War receiving a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star,” the release states.

Miske was not homeless, but because family could not be located, he will be laid to rest with full military honors thanks to the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veteran Program, which ensures that every unclaimed veteran is given a proper final salute.

A service will military honors will be held at 10 a.m. June 14 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, according to the release. A procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home’s Devine Street Chapel, and escorts will be provided by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Patriot Guard Riders.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the service to serve as Miske’s family.

Last month, the remains of two unclaimed veterans were laid to rest at Fort Jackson with nearly 80 people in attendance.