5-year-old’s death called accidental after child pulled from Midlands pool, cops say

No charges will be filed after a 5-year-old girl died after being pulled from a hotel swimming pool.

No charges will be filed following the death of a 5-year-old girl who was pulled from a swimming pool at a Midlands hotel, the Sumter Police Department said.

Police determined the death of Faith Gilmore was “a tragic accident and no charges are forthcoming,” according to a news release.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said the child died Saturday night after she was unresponsive when she was pulled from a swimming pool at a party, The State reported.

CPR was performed on the 5-year-old before EMS took her from the Econo Lodge, where the party was being held, to a nearby hospital, according to the coroner. That was where the child was pronounced dead around 7:15 p.m., Baker said.

Faith was playing with family and friends at a hotel pool, police said in the news release.

Police said video footage of the pool “shows adults were present and that several individuals were within arms’ reach of the child when it was discovered something was wrong, although she remained above water.”

Baker told The State that Faith was pulled from the water shortly after someone saw her struggling in the pool.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, and initial results “found there was no physical trauma,” according to the news release.

The coroner said a cause of death will not be determined until he receives the results of toxicology tests, which are still pending.

Police said they are “deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express ... condolences to the family, friends and acquaintances of Faith during this difficult time.”

