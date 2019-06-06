Ex-prison guard sent nude photos to inmates and threatened coworkers, SC officials say

A former South Carolina prison guard is behind bars on multiple charges. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

A former guard at a South Carolina prison is accused of using social media to threaten the lives of her coworkers and sending nude photos to inmates, among other crimes, said the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDOC).

Tyshiana Brown was arrested Thursday by SCDOC Police Services, according to a news release.

The 24-year-old Iva woman used to work at McCormick Correctional Institution, SCDOC said.

While Brown was a guard at the mens-only prison, she threatened the life of two correctional officers, according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On April 4, she issued the threats on Snapchat, then sent a text saying the guards were not safe, arrest warrants show.

Just three days prior, Brown exchanged nude photos with inmates, according to the arrest warrants. She also concealed tobacco “on her person,” before giving it to inmates, arrest warrants show.

Brown was charged with providing contraband to an inmate, misconduct in office and threatening the life of a public official (two correctional officers), SCDOC said.

SHARE COPY LINK A Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it.