Teens break into Columbia home, rob girl at gunpoint, cause school lockdown, cops say

Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges after breaking into a Columbia home Wednesday and robbing a girl at gunpoint, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

A teenage girl called the sheriff’s department around 9:45 a.m., reporting that she was sleeping in her bedroom at a home on Wild Indigo Court when she was disturbed by a noise, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The girl told sheriff’s deputies a 14-year-old boy barged in her room and stuck a gun in her face before handing her a note that read, “Don’t move or I’ll kill you,” according to the news release.

With the pistol pointed at her, the girl said she could hear a 15-year-old boy “rummaging through the other bedrooms,” the sheriff’s department said.

When sheriff’s deputies launched a search for the suspects, nearby Ridge View High School was placed on lockdown, according to the news release.

Two school resource officers who assisted in the search because of the “high alert” situation, were the ones to detain the 14-year-old suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The 15-year-old suspect later turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies, according to the news release.

Both teens were charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and petit larceny, the sheriff’s department said.

Surveillance footage showed them forcing their way inside the home while wearing gloves and backpacks, according to the news release.

Because of their age, the teens are being charged as juveniles and their identities will not be shared with the public.

