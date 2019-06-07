It’s probably going to rain all weekend. Here’s when you can expect it to stop.

Charlotte can expect 6 inches of rain over the next few days as parts of the region contend with flash flooding, National Weather Service meteorologists said in hazardous weather alert on Friday. National Weather Service

Charlotte can expect 6 inches of rain over the next few days as parts of the region see flash flooding, severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes, National Weather Service meteorologists said in a hazardous weather alert Friday afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms were expected to continue into Friday night in the Charlotte area, large swaths of South Carolina and the North Carolina mountains, NWS forecasters said in the 4:15 p.m. alert.

“A few of the storms could become severe with damaging winds, especially along and south of the Interstate 85 corridor,” forecasters said. “An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.“

The threat of severe weather is expected to linger into at least early next week, according to the NWS office near Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

“With multiple days of moderate to heavy rainfall, the threat of flash flooding will increase,” NWS meteorologists warned in the alert.

A strong thunderstorm will impact the following areas through 05:30 PM: Elbert-GA Anderson-SC Abbeville-SC Greenwood-SC #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/fvP2Dmy56m — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 7, 2019

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has a 70 percent chance of heavy rain and patchy fog on Saturday, an 80 percent chance of heavy rain early Sunday and a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday, according to the NWS forecast.

The chance of thunderstorms stands at 80 percent Monday before dropping to 60 percent Tuesday, NWS meteorologists said in a forecast update Friday afternoon.

NWS forecasters predict 6.12 inches of rain will fall in Charlotte and Rock Hill through Wednesday, 6.69 inches in Monroe, about 6 inches in Gastonia, Lincolnton, Statesville and Hickory. They expect nearly 7 inches to fall in Spartanburg, S.C.