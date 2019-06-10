2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson

Here’s what a 4.2-magnitude earthquake looks like on camera Surveillance video shows a 4.2 magnitude earthquake rocking a fire station in Edmond, Oklahoma, at 9:56 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Originally, the earthquake was measured to be a 4.4; however, it was later downgraded to 4.2. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance video shows a 4.2 magnitude earthquake rocking a fire station in Edmond, Oklahoma, at 9:56 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Originally, the earthquake was measured to be a 4.4; however, it was later downgraded to 4.2.

A small earthquake was reported near Clemson early Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported just before 3 a.m. not far from Reed Creek, Ga., about 17 miles from Clemson and 18 miles from Anderson, according to the geological survey. It registered a 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.

That magnitude of earthquake is “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.

The largest earthquake in the inland area of the Carolinas was a magnitude 5.1 in 1916.