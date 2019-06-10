South Carolina
Man pushing bicycle struck and killed by vehicle
Troopers are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man pushing a bicycle along South Carolina Highway 28 in Anderson.
Authorities said 47-year-old Cody Evans died Sunday, a day after he was struck around sunrise.
The Highway Patrol says the car that struck Evans likely has damage to the right side, including the mirror. They have not released a color or model of the vehicle.
Troopers say Evans was pushing his bicycle on the side of the highway when he was struck from behind.
