Man pushing bicycle struck and killed by vehicle

Troopers are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man pushing a bicycle along South Carolina Highway 28 in Anderson.

Authorities said 47-year-old Cody Evans died Sunday, a day after he was struck around sunrise.

The Highway Patrol says the car that struck Evans likely has damage to the right side, including the mirror. They have not released a color or model of the vehicle.

Troopers say Evans was pushing his bicycle on the side of the highway when he was struck from behind.