Parts of SC could see another couple inches of rain this week. When will we dry out?

The good news is dry weather is on the way for South Carolina. The bad news is that much of the state will have to soak up another inch or two of rain before the skies clear for a couple days, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Forecasters say a mass of warm air “will produce passing showers and thunderstorms with brief periods of heavy rain.”

Rain will move across the state between Monday and Wednesday, according to the weather service. “An additional one to two inches of rain is possible today and again on Wednesday with localized higher amounts,” the NWS said on Monday.

Areas around the Midlands region could see an inch or more of rain by Wednesday, according to the NWS. Parts of the South Carolina coastal areas could see more than two inches, especially in the Lowcountry, the NWS said.

The rain this week comes on top of several inches of rain over the past week, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. Charleston International Airport had 2.8 inches of rain in the last seven days, the NWS said.

“We are slowly bouncing back from the drought!” Charleston forecasters said.

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort had more than 7.5 inches of rain last week, the NWS said.

Most of the coast got at least an inch of rain over the weekend, and parts of the North Myrtle Beach area got about three inches, according to NWS forecasters.

“Scattered showers/thunderstorms continue through Thursday. May see reprieve Tuesday, especially inland, with a cold front passage. A second cold front looks to pass through Thursday followed by a dry start to the weekend,” forecasters in Wilmington, North Carolina said. Their territory includes forecasting for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

About half of South Carolina is in a drought as of last week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. About 15% of the state, mostly in the Lowcountry, was in a severe drought as of June 4.