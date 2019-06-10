Company that treated elections chief to trips awarded $51M for new SC voting machines

South Carolina election officials demonstrate how to use a new $51 million voting system, slated to be in place for all 2020 elections. The new machines will replace the state’s aging, paperless system that has drawn increasing scrutiny and raised questions about whether a system that leaves no paper trail could be vulnerable to hacking. tbarton@thestate.com

South Carolina voters will get a paper ballot starting next year, when the state puts in place some 13,500 new voting machines.

State official on Monday announced they had awarded a contract to the nation’s largest voting equipment vendor, who has courted state election officials with trips to Las Vegas and elsewhere and has ties to South Carolina’s elections director.

The new $51 million voting system, slated to be in place for all 2020 elections, will replace the state’s aging, paperless system that has drawn increasing scrutiny and raised questions about whether a system that leaves no paper trail could be vulnerable to hacking.

The new voting system will “provide voters with the familiarity of a touchscreen combined with the security of a paper ballot,” according to a press release announcing the new system. Voters still will make selections on their ballot using a touchscreen, but afterward, they will print out a paper ballot and have the opportunity to review their selections before inserting the paper ballot into a scanner.

The scanner counts the votes, and the paper ballots are deposited into a ballot box, where they can be retrieved for verifying and auditing results, state election officials told reporters Monday.

“This is an exciting day for the future of elections in South Carolina,” said Marci Andino, Executive Director of the State Election Commission.

“This system will not only provide voters with a dependable system for years to come, but it will also greatly enhance the security and resilience of our election process.” Andino continued, “We will now be able to audit paper ballots to verify results. This is a significant measure that will go a long way in providing voters and election officials the assurance that every vote is counted just as the voter intended.”

Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software previously won a state contract in 2005 to supply voting equipment to the Palmetto State, and continues to provide support for the outdated voting machines in all 46 counties.

ES&S was one of three companies that submitted seven proposals to provide a new generation of voting machines for the state, including both hand-marked and ballot-marking system.

For at least nine years, ES&S coaxed dozens of state and local elections officials to serve on an “advisory board” that gathers twice annually for company-sponsored conferences, including at a ritzy Las Vegas resort hotel, a McClatchy investigation found.

Among the attendees was Marci Andino, executive director of South Carolina’s State Election Commission.

The State reported last June that Andino had accepted $19,200 in expenses during her decade as an adviser for ES&S.

Andino cleared her role on the ES&S advisory board with the state’s ethics office, and quit the vendor’s advisory board last year before the state begna the procurement process for new machines.

Election officials said Andino’s connection to ES&S in no way impacted the state’s decision over which company to award the multimillion dollar contract, and Andino she she did not take part in selecting the winning bid.

ES&S was chosen after a six-month procurement process overseen by the S.C. Department of Administration and State Fiscal Accountability Authority. The firm was selected by a five-member panel of State Election Commission after consulting state and private cybersecurity experts and county and state election administrators, among others, said John Wells, chairman of the State Election Commission.

The state election director’s ties to ES&S, however, have raised concerns among ethics experts and election watchdogs, who question whether the company’s hospitality and hobnobbing with government officials unduly influenced the bidding process and outcome.