5-year-old killed after unsupervised children played with gun they found, SC cops say

A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 5-year-old girl died after she was shot in a South Carolina home Monday, the North Charleston Police Department said.

Police called the deadly incident an “accidental shooting,” WCBD reported.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 3:30 p.m., according to WCSC. Up to four unsupervised children were inside the home when the shooting occurred, per the TV station.

Police said the kids were playing with a gun they found, WCIV reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After she was shot, the little girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to WCBD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK DES Training, Inc. owner and instructor Elizabeth Saunders explains basic gun safety measures and what she teaches people seeking their CWP in North and South Carolina.