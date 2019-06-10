South Carolina
5-year-old killed after unsupervised children played with gun they found, SC cops say
A 5-year-old girl died after she was shot in a South Carolina home Monday, the North Charleston Police Department said.
Police called the deadly incident an “accidental shooting,” WCBD reported.
Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 3:30 p.m., according to WCSC. Up to four unsupervised children were inside the home when the shooting occurred, per the TV station.
Police said the kids were playing with a gun they found, WCIV reported.
After she was shot, the little girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to WCBD.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
