SC highway in Jasper County blocked after tree fell and caused car accident, officials say

All lanes on a portion of Coosaw Scenic Drive, or S.C. 462, in Ridgeland were blocked Wednesday morning after a tree fell across the roadway, according to a Jasper County news release.

The downed tree — which also caused a vehicle collision — is located north of Old House Road, the release said.

The road will be reopened once the tree and vehicle have been removed from the road, but no estimate on the amount of time that would take was given in the release.

Calls to S.C. Highway Patrol, which responded to the scene, and Jasper County Emergency Management were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Jasper County Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene.