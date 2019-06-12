Man charged with assault after mom says son was ‘raped,’ Richland County cops say

Charles Legrand Stroud is in a Richland County jail after offering a teenage boy money for a sexual encounter, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

A South Carolina man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges for an incident involving a teenage boy, whose mother said her son “had been raped,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

After taking the teen to an area hotel in April under the guise of needing help on a construction job, Charles Stroud offered money “to allow him to perform oral sex” on the minor and reached into his pants to grab his genitals, the Sheriff’s Department said in an incident report.

The minor, who said he had done work for Stroud in the past, was taken to the Econo Lodge on Fort Jackson Boulevard where he was held in a room by the 64-year-old, the report says.

Stroud forced his hands down the minor’s pants and fondled him and made him get onto the bed after the juvenile pushed the older man away, the responding officer said in the incident report.

Stroud offered the victim $100 for oral sex multiple times, according to the incident report.

The minor tried to call his mother but was unable to because of Stroud’s presence, but he succeeded in getting a voice recording of Stroud asking him sexually related questions, according to the report.

After interviewing the minor, sheriff’s deputies said they tracked Stroud down at the hotel.

During questioning on Tuesday, Stroud confirmed that he picked up the teen and took him to the hotel but told investigators the room was for a homeless couple, according to the incident report. But Stroud did not have a name or contact for the couple, the report said.

Initially, Stroud said the minor stayed in the car but later admitted the teen went up to the room, but he remained in the doorway and they left after the air conditioner was turned on, according to the incident report.





Stroud was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery and criminal solicitation of a minor and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The maximum punishment for second-degree assault and battery in South Carolina is a three-year prison sentence and a $2,500 fine, according to David Aylor Law Offices.

If convicted on the criminal solicitation of a minor charge, Stroud would face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, LawServer reported.