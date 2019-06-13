SC canine handler suspended for using excessive force

A K-9 handler suspended for using excessive force on a suspect is back on duty in South Carolina.

WCBD-TV says Deputy Kenneth Sandefur was suspended from the K-9 division for 40 hours but returned Wednesday.

News outlets report Greenville officials released body cam video Wednesday showing 47-year-old Kevin Leroy Scott White being bitten by a K-9 on his head during his arrest in April.

Police pulled White over in April for driving with improper tags but he fled. They tracked him down the next day in Greenville but he escaped on a moped. The police dog later found him hiding inside a dishwasher underneath a mobile home porch.

After he was bitten, police took him to a hospital. He was released to a detention center the next day.