Deranged raccoon was attacked and killed by two pet dogs in Charlotte area

A deranged raccoon wandered into a yard in Mint Hill on Tuesday and was attacked and killed by the owner’s two dogs, animal control officials said.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department plans to send an alert about the crazed raccoon to neighbors in the Shady Oaks Court Zip Code 28227 area at 7 p.m. Thursday , according to a news release by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies after Tuesday’s attack, officials said in the release.

The dogs were current with their rabies vaccinations and received rabies booster shots since the encounter, officials said.

The raccoon was the fifth animal to test positive for the disease in Mecklenburg County this year, officials said.

Two of the other cases that made headlines.

In March, a rabid raccoon was attacked by a family’s pet dog in the Brookfield Place neighborhood, off Alexander Road and Providence Road in south Charlotte, the Observer reported at the time.

Also in March, a rabid raccoon viciously attacked a family’s cat in their yard east of Mint Hill and Interstate 485, the Observer previously reported. The cat was current on its rabies vaccine, but its injuries were too severe for it to survive and it was “humanely euthanized,” according to an Animal Care & Control release at the time.

State law mandates that owners get their dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated against rabies by the time the pets are 4 months old.

