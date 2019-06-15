Children were inside when teen fired on home, Midlands sheriff says

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

It was still dark on a Sunday morning in May when a woman thought she heard someone knocking to get into her home in Orangeburg County. The rapping was actually bullets blasting the door, according to the sheriff’s office.

Friday, police arrested who Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell believes pulled the trigger.

Deputies charged Demondre Wright, 19, with five counts of attempted murder and weapons charges in connection with the shooting that broke the peace at the Kings Road home in the heart of the Brookdale community.

“This individual acted as if there are no consequences for this reckless and violent behavior,” Ravenell said. “There were several people in this home, including two children. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

The two children and the others in the home were asleep when the shooting started, police said.

Investigators found more than a dozen shell casings from a .40 caliber gun after the May 19 shooting. Following the initial look into the violence, police obtained security camera footage of a man getting out of a vehicle and firing at the home. The gunman got back in the car and a driver sped them away.

Police arrested 19-year-old Geniayah Capers, the suspected driver, earlier this week, charging her with two counts of accessory to the shooting.

A judge gave her a $5,000 bond, according to records.

A judge denied Wright bond at a Friday hearing.

In 2018, Wright pleaded guilty to first degree assault and battery, court records show. He was spared a longer prisoner sentence, according to the records, through the Youthful Offender Act, which allows judges to forgo normal punishment for people between 17 and 25 years old who are guilty of certain crimes.

Each attempted murder charge carries up to 30 years in prison. An accessory charge has the same possible sentence as the connected crime.