Environmental testing to occur at abandoned SC mill site

Environmental testing could start by the end of the month at an abandoned mill in South Carolina to determine how best to clean it up.

Lyman officials hope the 50-acre (8 hectare) property could be redeveloped to bring new life to an area that has become an eyesore after the plant closed in 2005.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports the Environmental Protection Agency agreed in April to provide the town with technical assistance in testing the site. The testing will be done in two phases and is scheduled for completion later this year.

Town Administrator Gregg Miller says the extent of contamination is unknown below ground. He says there's still some asbestos and lead in the five-story building remaining at the site and boiler room.