Ex-boyfriend slashed woman in head and neck with large knife, SC deputies say

Boyce Derek Lowrance Pickens County Sheriff's Office

Deputies in South Carolina are searching for a man they say attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife at her home.

The attack happened just after 7 a.m. on North Old Mill Road in the Easley area of Pickens County, according to a release from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

They found a 36-year-old woman with lacerations to the side of her head and neck, according to the release. She taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives have identified the suspect as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who ran away from the home before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators determined that the two had an argument that “turned into a violent confrontation” when the ex-boyfriend produced a knife and cut the woman on her ear and neck.

Deputies found a large, fixed blade knife inside the home.

The ex-boyfriend, Boyce Derek Lowrance, 39, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office. He is described as a white man, about 6-foot-2 and weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue collared shirt with some type of logo on it.

Deputies warned that Lowrance may be prone to violence if someone tries to detain him. Anyone who sees Lowrance or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.